Louis Pasteur Private Hospital in Pretoria denies claims it delivered decuplets

Steve Biko CEO Mathabo Mathebula told 702 that a woman claiming to be Gosiame Sithole was brought to them by the hospital security guards, claiming that her babies were born at the Louis Pasteur Private Hospital and she was told to wait there for her decuplets to be transferred.

JOHANNESBURG - The CEO of the Steve Biko Academic Hospital said that a woman who claimed to have given birth to 10 babies more than a week ago, arrived at the public facility on Saturday, informing them that she was told to wait there for her decuplets to be transferred.

Steve Biko CEO Mathabo Mathebula told the Clement Manyathela Show that the woman claiming to be Gosiame Sithole was brought to them by the hospital security guards.

Confusion around the decuplets continues to grow as no one has confirmed the births of the babies or has seen them a week after they were born.

• Gauteng Social Development Dept says decuplets mom is not missing

Pretoria News reported the births of the babies on Tuesday at a private Pretoria hospital but the Gauteng Health Department has denied any record of the births.

Mathebula said that Sithole told them that the babies were born at the Louis Pasteur Private Hospital but the facility has denied any involvement.

Mathebula said that the woman left the facility without being admitted over the weekend.

"She said that she delivered on the seventh and was discharged on the 10th, she went home to Tembisa and on the same day, she came back to Steve Biko. The first time she was seen by the people at Steve Biko was this Saturday."

Michael Sadiki is the spokesperson for the Louis Pasteur Private Hospital.

He said that they had no record of a patient by the name of Gosiame Sithole or 10 babies being delivered.

"I've just verified and we don't have the patient and we don't have 10 babies - we've never delivered 10 babies at Louis Pasteur Hospital. I don't know where the story came from but I can confirm that it is not true."

