KZN DG Mkhize feels vindicated after court sets aside PP findings against her

In April 2019, Mkhwebane issued a scathing report and recommended that KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala should act against Mkhize over a Nelson Mandela memorial service tender, which paid out over R70 million.

DURBAN - Director-General in the office of the KwaZulu-Natal premier, Nonhlanhla Mkhize, said that she felt vindicated following a decision by the High Court in Pretoria to set aside Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s findings against her.

In April 2019, Mkhwebane issued a scathing report and recommended that KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala should act against Mkhize over a Nelson Mandela memorial service tender, which paid out over R70 million.

At the time, Mkhwebane said that Mkhize - while serving as the director-general of the Mpumalanga government-approved irregular expenditure for an event that was supposed to honour Mandela in 2013 and violated the Public Finance Management Act.

In her report, Public Protector Mkhwebane said that Mkhize overlooked other service providers for an event organised to honour the late Nelson Mandela and appointed entertainment personality Carol Bouwer, who was paid over R40 million from a tender.

In another report during the same year, Mkhwebane also accused Mkhize of violating the Public Finance Management Act when she approved the procurement of three luxury vehicles for former Mpumalanga premier and current deputy president, David Mabuza.

Mkhize approached the court on both matters and Zikalala was interdicted from suspending Mkhize as per Mkhwebane’s recommendation.

Last month, the High Court ruled in Mkhize’s favour as both reports were set aside.

"The decision comes after a long time of uncertainty and having a cloud hanging over my head. It is my view that the Public Protector’s report unfairly cast aspersions on my integrity and placed a heavy burden against me to prove my innocence," Mkhize said.

Mkhize said that she would focus fully on the work of the provincial government now that the reports had been set aside.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.