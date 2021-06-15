Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s application to cross-examine Mokhobo & Carrim denied

The two said Motsoeneng was powerful and he could unilaterally make decisions and Mokhobo said she was afraid of him.

JOHANNESBURG - Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng will not be allowed to cross examine former CEO Lulama Mokhobo and former Communications Minister Yunus Carrim at the state capture commission.

But he can submit a written affidavit stating his side of the story.



Motsoeneng said as CEO and minister respectively, Mokhobo and Carrim should take the blame for decisions that they claimed he made at the public broadcaster.

Motsoeneng's legal team made an application to cross examine the pair to show that he didn't have the power that they claimed he had.

But Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo disagrees.

“In regard to his application for leave to cross-examine Mr Carrim and Ms Mokhobo, the application is dismissed. This is on the basis that the question of authority could be dealt with by a way of affidavit, it might not need cross-examination.”

