Garden Route's COVID-19 cases rose 110% in last 7 days - WC Health Dept

CAPE TOWN - The Garden Route district has been hit with a 110% rise in new COVID-19 cases over just the last seven days.

Western Cape Health officials said that all sub-districts in the region were seeing a surge in cases except for Oudtshoorn, with a minimal increase, and Kannaland, which remained unchanged.

The province presently had more than 8,000 active cases.

District health officials said that new clusters were widespread.

Data showed that Mossel Bay had the most active COVID-19 cases, with 282 people diagnosed with the virus.

The provincial Health Department's Nadia Ferreira: "All situations are being actively monitored. it is important that we all play our part in curbing the spread by avoiding the three Cs - crowded spaces, close-contact settings and confined spaces."

Since the start of the country’s vaccination drive, 20,653 doses for healthcare workers and people 60-years-old and older had been administered in the region.

