Frustrated ANC employees want plan from party to address salary issues

Employees at ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, as well as in provincial and regional offices have planned lunchtime pickets after months of salaries paid late. They have not even received payment for work done in May.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) staffers who will be picketing outside of the party’s headquarters on Tuesday said that they wanted their employer to at least present a plan to address their salary frustrations.

Workers were also worried about the ANC's contributions to their provident and unemployment funds.

Lindo Dladla, a KwaZulu-Natal coordinator, said that they wanted the party to adopt an approach, agreed upon with their employers, on how to deal with salary uncertainty going forward.

"We need to commit to a plan that we as workers and them as employers would both understand, to say this is the plan, we are waiting for this long. For example, if you are waiting for your salary and you're not given a letter to say 'we are committing that we are going to pay incentives', that is unfair," Dladla said.

