Eight men accused of killing two farm dwellers denied bail

Brothers Mgcini and Zenzele Coko were part of a group of farm dwellers who had gone to ask for seasonal work at a farm in Mkhondo when they were shot dead.

JOHANNESBURG - The eight men accused of killing two farm dwellers in Mpumalanga have been denied bail and will remain behind bars.

Brothers Mgcini and Zenzele Coka were part of a group of farm dwellers who had gone to ask for seasonal work at a farm in Mkhondo when they were shot dead.

The suspects were charged with kidnapping, murder and attempted murder and appeared in the Piet Retief Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.