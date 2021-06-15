EC mom who allegedly sold newborn twins, co-accused due in court for bail bid

The trio were arrested in Kariega about two weeks ago after officers swooped on the apparent buyer's house following a tip-off.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape mother who allegedly sold her newborn twin daughters in exchange for drug money is due back in the dock on Tuesday morning.

She's expected to appear along with her two co-accused - the person who is alleged to have bought the baby girls and another suspect.

The babies' mother and her two co-accused may apply for bail when they appear in court later this morning.

The twin girls were just five-days-old when they were allegedly sold by their mother.

It's alleged that the person who bought the children agreed to pay the mother R50 a day to support her drug habit.

It's also believed that the person intended to apply for a child support grant and give a portion to the mother on a monthly basis.

Following the arrests, the infants had to be admitted to hospital because they were dehydrated and severely malnourished.

Authorities said that the children were on the road to recovery and would be taken to a place of safety once they were discharged.

