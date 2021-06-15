Demand for hospital beds in Gauteng amid third wave at crisis levels - Sama

The South African Medical Association (Sama)'s Dr Angelique Coetzee said that delays with the vaccine drive overburdened hospitals and yet another wave has added to the growing toll on health officials.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Medical Association (Sama) said that the demand for beds in Gauteng hospitals had hit crisis levels.

The province is currently the epicentre of the COVID-19 third wave and was dealing with over 7,000 active cases.

Gauteng's case rate has already exceeded that observed during the first and second waves and showed no sign of slowing down.

With the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital still closed and with no immediate plans to re-open the Nasrec field hospital, medical staff are not coping.

Hospitals in Gauteng do not have sufficient bed capacity to accommodate patients, hitting crisis levels.

Patients and doctors have taken to social media pleading with the public to help reduce the rate of infection.

“It’s a crisis out there, it doesn't matter anymore whether positive or not, not even if you are extremely sick, there's no guarantee that you will get a bed in ICU,” Coetzee said.

She said healthcare workers were functioning on autopilot at this point.

“They're not coping anymore, again because this is now the third time that we go through the same drama. So how many times can you have PTSD?” she asked.

