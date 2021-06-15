Date for bail hearing set for Modack, Kilian in Charl Kinnear murder case

The men also face a long list of other charges, including attempted murder, money laundering and racketeering.

CAPE TOWN - The men accused of the murder of anti-gang unit detective Charl Kinnear will officially apply for bail next week.

Alleged organised crime boss Nafiz Modack, his alleged henchman Ricardo Morgan and bogus PI, Zane Kilian, made another pre-bail appearance at the Blue Downs Regional Court on Monday.

Following a drawn-out tussle between the State and the defence counsel over access to more information, a date for a formal bail hearing has finally been set.

The Blue Downs Regional Court on Monday ruled that the State was, at this stage of proceedings, legally entitled to withhold certain particulars regarding its case.

Kilian’s lawyer, Advocate Marius Botha, yesterday sought a copy of his client’s cellphone records as gathered by the State, but the request was turned down.

The prosecution said that prematurely sharing more details of their case could derail an ongoing investigation.

