DA wants 'full-scale' Parly probe into 'what went wrong' with vaccine rollout

The party's shadow minister of health Siviwe Gwarube and shadow finance minister Geordin Hill-Lewis held a virtual press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for a full-scale parliamentary inquiry into government's management of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

They said the country's vaccine drive had long been marred by avoidable delays, errors and a lack of transparency.

“This wave, and possibly further waves to come, would have been avoidable had we had a timeous, proper, organised vaccine programme organised by our government. But that has not happened and that is why we are calling for a full-scale parliamentary inquiry to find out exactly where this went wrong, what mistakes were made and by whom and who should be accountable,” said Hill-Lewis.

For this reason, he said the party had written to the Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise to request that a multiparty ad-hoc committee be established to get to the bottom of what had gone wrong.

He said Parliament should be exercising its role in holding government to account as South Africa lagged behind many other countries.

