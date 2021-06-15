CT pupils unharmed after transport vehicle hijacked

Officers responded to the incident at the corner of Spine Road and the N2 highway on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - School pupils who were in a vehicle that was hijacked weren't harmed.

Upon approaching the scene, they saw two armed suspects offloading 17 learners along the N2.

When the hijackers spotted the police, they fled into nearby bushes.

They later tracked down one of the men who was positively identified by the driver.

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith: "The vehicle had been hijacked with the schoolchildren on board and the hijackers were attempting to offload the children. When the suspects realised that the officers were approaching, they into the bushes. The law enforcement stabilisation unit members reacted and responded immediately resulting in the apprehension of one of the suspects."

