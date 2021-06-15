CoCT considering challenging implementation of Aarto Act

The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act will bring changes to driving laws, including a new demerit system and is due to come into effect on 1 July.

CAPE TOWN - There are a number of concerns about the new Aarto Act, which is due to come into effect on 1 July.

The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act will bring changes to driving laws, including a new demerit system.

The regulations were gazetted by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula last year.

The City of Cape Town said that Aarto aimed at reducing road fatalities, however, it appeared not to have achieved this in Gauteng where it was piloted.

The city's JP Smith: "The city is considering its options to challenge the implementation of Aarto, specifically with regards to its functionality. We believe it is ineffective in its ability to reduce road fatalities."

Smith said that looking at the figures, Gauteng generally had double the number of fatal crashes, whereas in the Western Cape, fatal crashes appeared to be decreasing.

One of the changes included a demerit system - where all drivers would start with zero points. Points were then allocated according to the severity of offences committed.

When 12 points were exceeded, the driver’s licence could be temporarily suspended.

The act also aimed to encourage the payment of fines and reduce the burden on the courts.

