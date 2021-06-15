City of Cape Town in favour of an alcohol sales ban and earlier curfew

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is in favour of an alcohol sales ban and an earlier curfew.

There are calls for government to tighten lockdown regulations with the country in a COVID-19 third wave but South Africans will find out what government has in store for them when President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday.

South Africa has more than 83,000 active cases.

Safety and Security MMC JP Smith on Tuesday said the reintroduction of tough restrictions would play a major role in flattening the curve of the third wave.

“One regulation that we’ve seen has an impact on reducing the pressure on hospitals relates to hospitals and curfew. If the curfew comes down and places close earlier, our trauma incidents reduce dramatically.”

He said lockdown fatigue remained a major concern as some people were simply throwing caution to the wind.

“In many communities, there is no COVID lockdown. They do exactly as they please; mask-wearing and everything else is highly intermittent.”

Since January, law enforcement agencies have issued more than 27,000 fines related to lockdown regulations.

