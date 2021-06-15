Anele Bhengu’s family desperate for answers after she was brutally murdered

The body of 28-year-old Anele Bhengu was discovered on Sunday in a ditch near a school in the KwaMakhutha community, south of Durban.

DURBAN - The family of a Durban woman believed to have been murdered in a hate crime said it was desperate for answers.

Her family last saw her on Friday evening when she left home to sleep at a friend's house ahead of a church event on Saturday.

Bhengu was allegedly raped before being stabbed. Her stomach was cut open and her throat was slit.

Scores of mourners have visited her home on Tuesday.

Her cousin and family spokesperson Thabani Seme said: “She was loved by people, and she loved people. Anele was always fun and laughing. I don’t understand why this happened to her; she was a loving person.”

One of the men who was with Bhengu on Saturday when she was killed allegedly taken his life on Monday.

The police say they were still investigating but so far, no suspects had been arrested.

