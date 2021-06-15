ANC staffers set to picket today over late salaries

Aside from the inconsistent payment, staffers also claimed that the party had not been paying UIF contributions, even though deductions still took place every month.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) staffers will hold a lunchtime picket on Tuesday against unfair labour practices by leaders of their own organisation.

They'll be airing their frustrations after months of late salaries, with many still waiting for their May wages.

Aside from the inconsistent payment, staffers also claimed that the party had not been paying UIF contributions, even though deductions still took place every month.

The ANC has admitted that it had been struggling with cash flow and it blamed the new Party Funding Act for the slowdown in donations.

Treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said that the ANC would try to pay salaries by end of this week and he insisted that the leaders of the organisation stood by the workers.

"Our staff is not quite in the dark, but we understood when they said they're going to protest because they are affected. And as people who work for the ANC, we agreed with Comrade Jessie [Duarte] and others that they are right to voice their dissatisfaction, but we've put plans in place," Mashatile said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.