3,871 more people vaccinated in SA as 5,552 new COVID-19 infections recorded

Over the same 24-hour period, 114 more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, pushing the national death toll to 57,879.

JOHANNESBURG - The latest figures from the Health Department show that 3,871 vaccines were rolled out over the past 24-hour cycle.

These take the number of people who've now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 shot to 1,777,288.

The country has also recorded 5,552 infections over the past 24-hour cycle, taking the known caseload since the start of the pandemic to 1,752,000.

So far, 1,611,000 people have recuperated so far, which works out to a recovery rate of 91.9%.

Meanwhile, Aspen Pharmacare has now detailed its plans to bolster South Africa's COVID-19 vaccine rollout after batches of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were found to be contaminated and had to be destroyed.

In a shareholder statement on Monday, Aspen said that the destruction of the vaccines was not only a setback for the teams who had worked to ensure the manufacture of these batches, but more importantly, it had the potential to negatively impact the programmes both here in South Africa and Africa.

To mitigate the potential risk to vaccine access, the group has announced 300,000 J&J doses will be provided for teachers in the coming days, with more jabs en route soon after.

