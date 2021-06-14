Kilian believes cellphone records could exonerate him of Kinnear's murder

Zane Kilian, alleged crime boss Nafiz Modack and Ricardo Morgan have been charged with the Anti-Gang Unit member's murder outside his Bishop Lavis home in September.

CAPE TOWN - A private investigator linked to detective Charl Kinnear's assassination believes his cellphone records will prove his innocence.

Zane Kilian, alleged crime boss Nafiz Modack and Ricardo Morgan have been charged with the Anti-Gang Unit member's murder outside his Bishop Lavis home in September.

Two others have on Monday joined them in the dock at the Blue Down Magistrates Court.

Kilian’s lawyer Advocate Marius Botha wants access to his client’s cellphone records.

He said it was not a fishing expedition as the evidence could prove Kilian’s innocence.

Investigators confiscated the accused’s three devices when he was arrested in September.

The State claims the unregistered private investigator pinged detective Kinnear’s cellphone more than 2,400 times up until the day of his murder.

However, the defence has told the court the cellphone records would show there was no prima facie case against him.

The prosecution said it was not intentionally withholding information from the defence, arguing that prematurely disclosing details of their case could derail the investigation that was still ongoing.

The other accused have indicated they are ready to launch formal bail applications.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.