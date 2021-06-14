Zandile Gumede, corruption co-accused due back in court for pre-trial matters

The accused, who include private entities and municipal officials, allegedly colluded in a waste collection tender amounting to over R320 million.

DURBAN - Pre-trial proceedings in the fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering case against former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, and 21 others are expected to commence in the Durban High Court on Monday.

The accused, who include private entities and municipal officials, allegedly colluded in a waste collection tender amounting to over R320 million.

The matter was transferred from the Durban Magistrates Court in March where the State revealed that the accused collectively face 2,786 counts.

Gumede has always maintained that she was innocent. In a previous address to her supporters, she has claimed that the case formed part of a smear campaign against the ANC.

"We are at war. This war is not targeting Zandile Gumede, it is the ANC that is under attack," she said speaking in IsiZulu.

She also suggested that she was facing charges because she was a strong woman leader.

“Even though the African National Congress we are told that we are equal to men and must be given opportunities, there are still people in South Africa who refuse to accept that I didn't insist on oppressing women."

Her supporters said that they planned to gather outside court on Monday to show their support.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.