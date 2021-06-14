Zambian govt calls for prayers as ex-president Kenneth Kaunda hospitalised

According to a short statement released by his office, the 97-year-old former statesman has not been feeling well and requested Zambians and the international community for prayers.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda has been admitted to a military hospital.

According to a short statement released by his office on Monday, the 97-year-old former statesman has not been feeling well and requested Zambians and the international community for prayers.

His office further stated that the medical team at the Maina Soko Medical Centre was doing everything possible to ensure he recovered.

I call the nation to prayer for our beloved KK who is hospitalised, that God may touch him with His healing hand. He stood up for this great nation at its most critical moment, and so we can all stand up for him in his moment of weakness.



Malachi 4:2#Pray4KK pic.twitter.com/7T8tsEj76e Edgar Chagwa Lungu (@EdgarCLungu) June 14, 2021

Kaunda was a leading figure in his country's independence movement.

He served as the first president of Zambia from 1964 to 1991.

