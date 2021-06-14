Go

Zambian govt calls for prayers as ex-president Kenneth Kaunda hospitalised

According to a short statement released by his office, the 97-year-old former statesman has not been feeling well and requested Zambians and the international community for prayers.

FILE: Zambia's former President Kenneth Kaunda. Picture: Kennethkaunda.org
JOHANNESBURG - Former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda has been admitted to a military hospital.

According to a short statement released by his office on Monday, the 97-year-old former statesman has not been feeling well and requested Zambians and the international community for prayers.

His office further stated that the medical team at the Maina Soko Medical Centre was doing everything possible to ensure he recovered.

Kaunda was a leading figure in his country's independence movement.

He served as the first president of Zambia from 1964 to 1991.

