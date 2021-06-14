World Blood Donor Day a chance to celebrate those who give blood - SANBS

SANBS said this year finds people recovering from a unique set of circumstances that brought the world to its knees.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) honoured those who've heeded the humanitarian call to donate blood.

Monday marks World Blood Donor Day.

The organisation said this year found people recovering from a unique set of circumstances that brought the world to its knees.

Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the SANBS annual observance has in no way lost its significance and importance and with scores of people still receiving blood transfusions in hospitals, the need for blood has not slowed down.

The service said getting donors to commit to donating blood on a regular basis remained a great challenge and had encouraged more people to take up the cause and save a life.

“A lot of the time we emphasise the need for blood and how important it is but we forget the impact that we have on the people who receive the blood. So, it’s really our day to celebrate them and share the stories of everyone who has been impacted by blood donation and how it has given them a second chance with their loved ones,” said SANBS Spokesperson Khensani Mahlangu.

Happy World Blood Donor Day! We encourage more people to take up the cause and become life-savers by pledging to donate blood regularly. #WBDD21 pic.twitter.com/M4PMJ93NsG The SANBS (@theSANBS) June 14, 2021

