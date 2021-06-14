Weather Watch: Chilly day for some parts of SA on Tuesday

Temperatures on Tuesday will peak below 20°C in many parts of the country.

WESTERN CAPE:

Cape Town can expect temperatures to peak at 18°C while Worcester’s temperatures will peak at only 17°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 15.6.2021 pic.twitter.com/H1PPsnqKL2 SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 14, 2021

GAUTENG:

Most parts of the province can expect temperatures to peak below 20°C,

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 15.6.2021 pic.twitter.com/8Yno3kRWVJ SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 14, 2021

KZN:

Durban and Richard's Bay will peak at 22°Cand 23°C respectively.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 15.6.2021 pic.twitter.com/oGs2WMQ8EO SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 14, 2021

