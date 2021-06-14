Go

Weather Watch: Chilly day for some parts of SA on Tuesday

JOHANNESBURG - Temperatures on Tuesday will peak below 20°C in many parts of the country.

WESTERN CAPE:
Cape Town can expect temperatures to peak at 18°C while Worcester’s temperatures will peak at only 17°C.

GAUTENG:
Most parts of the province can expect temperatures to peak below 20°C,

KZN:
Durban and Richard's Bay will peak at 22°Cand 23°C respectively.

