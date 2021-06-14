Survey: Almost 30% of SA students went a day without eating during hard lockdown

A total of 41% of all students surveyed between the ages of 18 and 35 years old were not able to buy food during hard lockdown last year.

CAPE TOWN - A survey shows how tertiary students suffered during the hard lockdown.

The findings are contained in a report released on Monday titled: The Social Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on youth in the Post School Education and Training Sector in South Africa.

A further 10% relied on food donations and 15% went hungry on some days.

"Student hunger is a matter that is of serious concern to me and to government as a whole and that is why at the height of the lockdown when our institutions shut down, we never stopped NSFAS allowances," said Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande.

Almost 30% of respondents revealed they went a day without eating during the lockdown.

