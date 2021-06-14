Samwu warns of strike if members reject Salga's latest wage increase offer

Workers are demanding a R4,000 salary increase across the board, saying that this will ensure that the wage gap in the sector is narrowed and that workers receive decent increments.

JOHANNESBURG - Workers union Samwu has warned of a potential strike should its members reject the latest offer by the country's municipalities of a 4% salary hike.

Wage negotiations between municipal unions and the South African Local Government Associations (Salga) began in March.



Samwu said that with the proposed increase, the least paid workers would receive a salary hike of R356 before tax.

The union's Papikie Mohale said that they would consult with its members on the latest offer.

“The same process or parallel to that process will be allotting for a potential strike as required by law. Should the workers reject it and vote in majority to strike, then we will go on strike,” he said.

