Samwu warns of potential strike amid wage negotiations

Wage negotiations between unions and the South African Local Government Association started in March.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) has on Monday warned of a potential strike if its members reject the latest offer of a 4% salary hike.

Workers are demanding a R4,000 salary increase across the board.

Samwu said with the proposed increase, the least paid workers would receive a salary hike of R356 before tax.

The union's Papikie Mohale said: “Should the workers reject it and the majority of them vote that we go on strike, we will go on strike.”

