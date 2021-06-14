Plans being out in place to deal with ANC staff salary problems - Mashatile

There have been delays as well as non-payment of salaries from the ANC, which has been insisting that it was not broke but merely experiencing some cash-flow problems.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said that party officials were putting plans in place to mitigate hardships experienced by staffers over salary inconsistencies.

Luthuli House staff members are preparing to demonstrate outside the governing party's headquarters on Tuesday.

Speaking to Talk Radio 702 on Monday morning, Mashatile said that funding from donors had been trickling in slowly.

“We agreed that they are right to voice their dissatisfaction, but we are putting plans in place. And the top six will be meeting this morning to talk about the plans we will put in place to mitigate the hardships,” Mashatile said.

At the same time, he has denied claims that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has had to dip into his own pocket to pay salaries on behalf of the organisation.

“So it’s not a personal intervention because it won’t be fair if any of the leaders use their private resources,” said the treasurer-general.

