'No holy cow': All departments in ANC to be looked at when reducing staff

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) treasurer general Paul Mashatile said there would be no holy cows when the party moved to reduce its staff compliment.

Mashatile confirmed on 702's the Clement Manyathela Show that the ANC is carrying out an audit of its employees with the aim of significantly cutting down on staffers as it struggles with the payment of salaries.

On Tuesday, Luthuli House employees were expected to demonstrate outside the ANC headquarters, as they are yet to receive their May salaries.

The party's staff has been growing as new leaders hire their own staffers, while those who served previous party leaders also remain in the ANC's books.

Even former ministers and parliamentarians are often redeployed to serve the party at its headquarters.

Mashatile said all leaders in the ANC had agreed that they all needed to cut down.

“We all have to take the blame for it and that’s why we agreed with the SG that we do need to cut down. So, all leaders have agreed. There will be no holy cow that ‘this one will not be touched’. We’re looking at all offices from the Presidency, the secretary general, the TG.”

The Sunday Times reported over the weekend that during the audit, the party had uncovered ghost workers who are contributing to its large wage bill.

Mashatile said the ANC could not sustain this, but had put off acting on a report which called for the cutting down of jobs in light of COVID-19.

He added while the cuts are inevitable, the party did not want to be harsh in its approach.

“We want to do it [layoffs] properly because we don't want people to feel they are being targeted unnecessarily. But it is clear that unless we reduce our expenditure on wages and salaries, that it will become difficult in the near future.”

