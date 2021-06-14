Nehawu's Khaya Xaba was an indispensable part of federation - Cosatu

Khaya Xaba passed away on Sunday at a Cape Town hospital following complications with COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Cosatu said that late Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba was an indispensable part of the federation through his work.

Xaba passed away on Sunday at a Cape Town hospital following complications with COVID-19.

He was a member of the communist party youth wing. The Young Communist League's Tinyiko Ntini said that Xaba did his work diligently.

“A great communicator and a servant of the people who spent his life, you know, serving the people in the league as an activist in his own right. But again, as a communicator, you will remember he was our national spokesperson," Ntini said.

