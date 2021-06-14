Mom arrested for allegedly killing her baby daughter in Mpumalanga

The mother will appear in court on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - A woman's been arrested for allegedly killing her baby near Middelburg in Mpumalanga.

On Friday evening, the mother had taken her three-month-old baby girl to the child's father for a visit at a farm where he worked.

Police say the man refused to let the pair into his home and the woman then threatened to kill the baby. The situation escalated and she allegedly threw the child to the ground. By the time paramedics arrive on the scene, the little girl had died.

