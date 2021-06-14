Maphatsoe adamant dissolution of MKMVA on cards ahead of ANC meeting

Last week, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte announced the names of a preparatory committee that would take the MK members to their conference. She said that the disbandment was just one of the suggestions the NWC wanted the MKMVA and the MK Council to consider.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) president Kebby Maphatsoe remained adamant that a dissolution of the organisation was on the cards as he prepared together with rival, the MK Council, to meet with the ANC’s top officials on Monday.

The two warring factions have been struggling to unite and to hold a joint elective conference that would result in leadership focused on the welfare of the liberation movement’s former combatants.

Maphatsoe has been accusing the national working committee (NWC) of trying to disband the MKMVA, which over the years has been largely seen as a mouthpiece in defence of former President Jacob Zuma and more recently, suspended secretary-general, Ace Magashule.

Last week, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte announced the names of a preparatory committee that would take the MK members to their conference. She said that the disbandment was just one of the suggestions the NWC wanted the two groups to consider.

Maphatsoe said that while he had not received the agenda, he believed that the dissolution of his association was on the cards.

Meanwhile, MK Council secretary, Gregory Nthatisi, said that while they knew little about Monday’s meeting, they were attending with the former combatants in mind.

He said that they expected to be briefed on the NWC and national executive committee’s positions on the ANC’s MK.

"We will stand behind the decision that is taken by the senior structure however palatable or unpalatable that may be. I think to us, it remains a marching order which we'll abide by."

