Khayelitsha off-duty cop shot dead while allegedly caught stealing bricks

CAPE TOWN - An off-duty Tactical Response Team policeman has been killed after he was found allegedly stealing bricks in Khayelitsha.

In the early hours of Monday morning, Harare cops were on patrol and came across a vehicle loading bricks at a construction site.

When police approached, the four suspects fled but they eventually managed to arrested two of them with the assistance of security guards.

But as they were busy loading the arrested suspects into the police van, police came under fire and they returned it.

The off-duty cop was taken to hospital where he died from injuries sustained.

Following further investigations, police found a generator stolen in a business robbery and it was discovered that the firearm used by the man to fire shots at the police was a service pistol registered in his name.

