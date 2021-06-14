Joburg Water urges affected residents to store water ahead of maintenance cuts

The utility is expected to cut off supply for over 10 hours in some parts of Soweto and the City of Joburg on Tuesday and Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents have been advised to store water ahead of Joburg Water's planned maintenance and repairs on its bulk pipelines.

Residents have been advised to store water ahead of Joburg Water's planned maintenance and repairs on its bulk pipelines.

The utility is expected to cut off supply for over 10 hours in some parts of Soweto and the City of Joburg on Tuesday and Thursday.

Affected communities in Naledi, Lusaka, Doornkop as well as Tsepisong have been urged to stock up as taps are expected to run dry during the interruptions.

“Please take note of load shedding schedules as power outages do affect water supply. Residents are further asked to also please just keep water in containers as a form of alternative water supply,” said Joburg Water spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.