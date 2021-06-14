Installation of fire doors an outstanding issue at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

The provincial government's Thabo Masebe said that he could not say at this stage when the hospital would reopen.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government said that the main outstanding issue at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital was the installation of fire doors in line with building regulations.

The hospital has been closed since it was gutted by a fire in April.

While the oncology building was expected to reopen this month, it had been delayed due to safety concerns.

The closure of the hospital has put pressure on the province's already strained health system, with Gauteng in the midst of a third wave of COVID-19 infections.

"We need to install fire doors in terms of the building regulations and we don't have those fire doors at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, we now have to find them and install them."

