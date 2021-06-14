Go

Gumede leading race to be eThekwini ANC chair despite charges, say supporters

Zandile Gumede and 21 others face a string of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering charges linked to a waste collection tender.

Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 others appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on 23 March 2021. Their case has been transferred to the Durban High Court for a pre-trial conference. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News.
DURBAN - Supporters of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede claim that her campaign to be re-elected as regional African National Congress (ANC) chairperson was going well despite the criminal charges against her.

The accused are expected to appear in the Durban High Court for a pre-trial hearing on Monday.

The ANC's eThekwini region is expected to hold its elective congress ahead of the local government elections this year.

Ntando Khuzwayo, a spokesperson for the supporters of Zandile Gumede, said that she was a frontrunner in the campaign to lead the governing party’s biggest region.

"Last night, we nominated her as chairperson and a number of other branches, I think about 5 branches nominated her and she's way ahead in terms of nominations,” he said.

Gumede and several of her co-accused have already made their way inside Durban High Court.

“We would like to get a trial date but it depends on the acting judge president, whether he thinks we're ready for trial. We are,” said her lawyer Jay Naidoo.

In total, Gumede and her co-accused face 2,786 counts.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that it had a strong case.

