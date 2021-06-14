Emfuleni municipality says water supply restored to areas affected by outage

Residents took to social media to express dissatisfaction and dismay with not having had water for the past week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Emfuleni local municipality in the Vaal claimed that the water supply to all affected areas had been restored.

The area has been experiencing ongoing water problems due to a burst water pipe.

The Vaal Dam supplies water to Vanderbijlpark, Bophelong, Tshepiso and Boipatong.

Municipality spokesperson Makhosonke Sangweni said that they were working on fixing the issue.

"It's true that we've been having water shortages from last week Thursday. From that day to today we've had a contractor on site to try and fix the problem. They tried to close it but it was leaking at some point and obviously, they couldn't fill up. But we've been working on it."

