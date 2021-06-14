Emfuleni Municipality insists water supply challenges have been fixed

The Vaal Dam supplies water to Vanderbijlpark, Bophelong, Tshepiso and Boipatong. Residents have taken to social media to express dissatisfaction and dismay with not having had water for the past week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Emfuleni Local Municipality in the Vaal claims water supply to all affected areas has been restored on Monday. The area has been experiencing ongoing water problems due to a burst waterpipe.

The Vaal Dam supplies water to Vanderbijlpark, Bophelong , Tshepiso and Boipatong. Residents have taken to social media to express dissatisfaction and dismay with not having water for the past week.

Municipality spokesperson Makhosonke Sangweni they were working on fixing the issue.

”From last week Thursday, we have had a contractor on site to fix the problem. So we have been working on it, ” he said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.