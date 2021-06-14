Djokovic shows experience as he takes French Open

The day started badly for the Serbian who was two sets down and looked like the final was slipping away from him. However, experience won through on the day and Djokovic gradually powered his way back, taking three sets in a row to claim the French Open title.

JOHANNESBURG - Sport is a funny thing – you may start out well and break ahead only to have the tables turned.

You need to play through to the end to win the day.

This was demonstrated by Novak Djokovic, who has won the French Open despite a good start from Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Djokovic has now claimed a nineteenth grand slam title, beating Tsitipas by three sets to two.

The day started badly for the Serbian who was two sets down and looked like the final was slipping away from him.

However, experience won through on the day and Djokovic gradually powered his way back, taking three sets in a row.

He broke Tsitsipas’s serve in the final set, putting the Greek on the back foot.

Experience showed as Tsitsipas seemed to lose his way, failing at the net on a few occasions.

Djokovic won 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

This was the first such final for Tsitsipas, who was a clear favourite with the crowd who cheered on the newcomer.



The match saw a four-hour battle, with both initially refusing to give way until Djokovic powered through.

This was good experience for 22-year-old Tsitsipas, who sat with a towel over his head after the final play, taking in what had happened at Roland Garros.

Djokovic has now won all four majors twice.

