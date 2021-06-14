DA calls on Gauteng govt not to take over city ambulance services

The DA wants the Gauteng government to urgently make arrangements to ensure that all city ambulances are in operation as the province continues to dominate the daily COVID-19 infection numbers in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - There have been calls for the Gauteng government not to take over the running of ambulance services and for the existing operations to be improved.

Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni were running their own services with the Gauteng Department of Health now taking over this function.

But the operation of ambulances has been hindered up to now anyway.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said only about 40 ambulances in the City of Joburg were operational following vehicle insurance and medical supply problems.

In Ekurhuleni, ambulance vehicles are suspended due to licensing issues.

The party’s Jack Bloom said this had endangered lives at a time when ambulances were increasingly needed for transportation of infected people to quarantine and treatment facilities.

Ambulance resources have also been stretched thin following the closure of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital as emergency crews are now forced to travel long distances to transport patients who need life-saving treatment.

