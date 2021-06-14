Court pencils in 18 July 2022 as possible trial date for Gumede, co-accused

Pre-trial proceedings in the matter were expected to kick-off on Monday but were postponed to later this year.

DURBAN - The Durban High Court has placed 18 July 2022 as the possible trial date in the case involving embattled former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, and 21 others.

The suspects face corruption, fraud, money laundering and racketeering charges linked to a waste collection tender amounting to R320 million.

Pre-trial proceedings in the matter were expected to kick off on Monday but were postponed to later this year.

Its packed courtroom ahead of the commencement of pre-trial proceedings in the graft matter involving #ZandileGumede and 21 others. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/TVwJafZGUo EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 14, 2021

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Natasha Kara: "Attorneys for the defence have come on board now - that was one of the issues. Also the State provided an amended indictment to the court where charges of racketeering were put to the accused, so basically, what happened, the matter was postponed to the 30th of November."

The defence is expected to submit its application for further particulars by 16 August.

The State is expected to respond by 15 October.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.