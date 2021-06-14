Classes at Witbank Tech High suspended over clash between white & black parents

The parents staged a demonstration earlier today after the school's suspension of a black pupil who got into a fight with a fellow white pupil last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Classes at the Witbank Technical High School in eMalahleni have been suspended for a week following a scuffle between parents over racism allegations.

The parents staged a demonstration earlier on Monday after the school's suspension of a black pupil who got into a fight with a fellow white pupil last week.

The video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS SCENES THAT MAY DISTURB SENSITIVE VIEWERS

It's understood that while the black pupil was not allowed to write exams, his white counterpart continued coming to school, despite also being suspended.

The white and black parents became involved in a physical violent exchange, using sticks and throwing stones.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.