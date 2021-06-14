7,657 new COVID-19 infections, 59 fatalities recorded in SA

Fifty-nine additional COVID-19 deaths have been recorded to the country's death toll in the same 24-hour cycle, bringing the total number of fatalities to 57,765.

JOHANNESBURG - In the past 24 hours, 7,657 COVID-19 infections have been reported in South Africa, pushing the country's overall caseload to about 1,747,000.

So far, 1,606,000 people have recovered from the virus.

According to the Health Department, 1,773,000 vaccines have been administered for people aged 60 and above as well as healthcare workers.

