3 suspects killed during shootout with cops in Bishopstowe

DURBAN - Three suspects were killed following a shootout with police in Bishopstowe on the outskirts of Pietermaritzburg on Monday.

The police’s Thembeka Mbele said the scene was still active on Monday afternoon and they were searching the scene for the remaining suspect.

“Around midday today, the police went to the area on information regarding the murder of a man who was killed about two to three weeks ago and caught up with the suspects and there was a shootout.”

A police dog was fatally wounded during the clash while two others have been taken to the vet.

This is the second shootout that has resulted in the deaths of suspects in as many weeks in Pietermaritzburg.

Earlier this month, seven suspected gang members were fatally wounded during an intelligence-driven operation by the police.

