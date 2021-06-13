Woman (46) passes away in Micthell’s Plain home fire

Fire crews responded to a double-storey house ablaze just before 5 am when they were alerted that a person was still inside the dwelling.

CAPE TOWN – Mitchell's Plain police have opened an inquest after a woman died in a fire this weekend.

The incident happened in the Hyde Park area on Saturday.

Fire crews responded to a double-storey house ablaze just before 5 am when they were alerted that a person was still inside the dwelling.

The body of a 46-year-old woman was found shortly thereafter.

The City of Cape Town's fire and rescue service's Jermaine Carelse said: “The crews managed to extinguish the blaze and 6:50 am and a building inspector was requested to assess the structural integrity of the building. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service.”

