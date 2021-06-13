Western Cape latest province to enter COVID-19 third wave

Numbers have been gradually increasing over the last month with Western Cape provincial authorities now dealing with over 6 000 active infections.

CAPE TOWN - COVID -19 cases continue to climb across the country with several provinces in the grip of the dreaded third wave.

There are currently over 79,000 active cases an increase of 5, 092 since Friday night.

The Western Cape is the latest province to have entered the third wave.

It's been three days since the Western Cape Health Department announced that the province has entered the third wave.

The province joins four others already dealing with an upsurge.

"We've got a total of 299 000 cases to date, currently 11 936 death, and we've had a rapid increase in cases in the last 10 days. We're currently seeing 6400 active cases" said head Dr Keith Cloete.

Around 52 new COVID-19 patients are being admitted to hospitals in the province daily - with between 6 and 8 deaths being recorded every day.

With phase two of the vaccine rollout underway - authorities are planning to inoculate thousands of more residents at its 208 available vaccine sites.

" In the past week we had the capacity to do more, but we only had vaccines for 70 000 vaccinations in the coming week we have enough vaccines to achieve 60 000 vaccination.

