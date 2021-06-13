WC communities rocked by more gun violence this weekend

At least three people have passed away after being shot at in Manenberg and Delft this weekend. No arrests have been made.

CAPE TOWN – Police are probing cases of murder and attempted after four people were shot in Manenberg, where two of the victims lost their lives.

The incident happened early on Saturday morning, when three gunmen fired shots at taxis that were parked at a busy intersection.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi said: “A 51- and 53-year-old man was declared deceased on the scene, while two other males were rushed to the nearest hospital for medical treatment. The suspects are unknown and are yet to be arrested. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stop on 086000 10111.”

At the same time, in neighbouring Delft, an alleged taxi driver was also gunned down by three suspects.

“Three unknown males fired numerous gunshots at the victim, which wounded him fatally. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle and are yet to be arrested.”

A case of murder and carjacking is being probed.

Meanwhile, the delft community policing forum's Charles George has pleaded for calm in the crime-ridden area.

“We are again in the position where we have a spate of killings taking place in our community; shots being fired on a daily basis and we are really asking for all stakeholders involved to come together and assist us in ending the crime taking place.”

