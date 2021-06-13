WATCH: ‘Ngoma II: Cosmology in African Modernities’ exhibition virtual launch

The exhibition seeks to explore the interrelation between art, belief systems and anti-colonial struggles.

JOHANNESBURG – The virtual opening of the 'Ngoma II: Cosmology in African Modernities' exhibition at the Johannesburg Art Gallery takes place on Sunday 2021.

The exhibition seeks to explore the interrelation between art, belief systems and anti-colonial struggles.

“Art in the African context has always been woven into the fabric of both spirituality as well as ordinary daily existence. Modernity and colonialism not only changed the African way of life, but also the ways in which we understand the cosmos and our place within it. Art is not only a decorative endeavour but it is also a way of knowing, and a means of representing that which is beyond everyday speech”, read a statement from the Johannesburg Art Gallery.

The event includes a soundtrack by renowned musician Neo Muyanga and a live performance by Medumo Ya Afrika featuring Masello Motana.

The event takes place from 2 pm to 4 pm.

WATCH: The virtual opening of the 'Ngoma II: Cosmology in African Modernities' exhibition