Thousands of lives at risk: DA on Gauteng ambulance crisis

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance in Gauteng said thousands of lives are at risk as ambulance services in some of the province’s COVID-19 hotspots are not operating.

The party claims the City of Johannesburg suspended its emergency ambulance service last week, because of vehicle insurance and medical supply problems.

This while Ekurhuleni has not applied for a license to run their own ambulances, which are lying idle as emergency response times plummet.

With Gauteng leading the surge in the nation’s third wave of infections and hospital admissions increasing ambulance crews are overburdened.

The DA’s Jack Bloom said the Gauteng Health Department has botched its takeover of all ambulance services in the province.

Before the provincial takeover, Johannesburg could field more than 90 ambulances, but according to Bloom, only less than 40 ambulances are operating across the metro identified as a COVID-19 hotspot.

"I think the situation is very serious with ambulance services in Gauteng especially to face the COVID-19 pandemic and for Johannesburg ambulances to seize operations. Ekurhuleni ambulances are lying idle because of the provincialisation process. Only Tshwane ambulances are working for the City and the Provincial ambulances are certainly not enough to deal with the vast demand".

Johannesburg’s ambulance service strain comes as residents reel from power cuts and water shortages due to years of poor maintenance.

