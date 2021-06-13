Shaleen Surtie-Richards to be laid to rest in Cape Town today

Legendary actor Shaleen Surtie-Richards, who passed away last week, will be laid to rest during a special provincial funeral In Cape Town on Sunday.

The iconic entertainer who established an award-winning career on tv, the big screen, and on stage passed away at a Cape Town guest house at the age of 66.

Her funeral will be held at the Durbanville memorial park later on Sunday.

Known as a giant in the South African entertainment industry for nearly four decades, her sudden death has led to an outpouring of grief.

National flags will be flown at half-mast in honour of her legacy.

The actor’s provincial send-off will be televised and also live-streamed.

Family spokesperson Alistair Izobell said: "it's a very moving moment just to understand that she is being embraced and celebrated for her contribution to the incredible body of work that we have as brown people in this country, to the arts industry."

The family said it only fitting that she's afforded a provincial funeral.

"It's an acknowledgment by his excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa, and the province particularly who's hosting this funeral, to say that we acknowledge, and we commend, and we salute your contribution of your footprint in this country."

