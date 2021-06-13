Sars officials seize illicit cigarettes worth R2.4 mn in Gauteng

Customs officers raided 22 shops in Kempton Park, Pretoria, and Johannesburg during a joint operation between the revenue service, the department of home affairs, and police this week.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Revenue Service has seized illegal cigarettes around Gauteng worth R2.4 million.

Officials also carried out operations at the Kopfontein border post in the North West on Tuesday- where R5.5 million worth of illegal cigarettes were found in a tanker.

The truck which had arrived from Botswana had three false compartments, where 355 master cases of illicit cigarettes were packed.

The police's Sam Tselanyane said: “The truck which was pulling a trailer was entering South Africa from Zambia via Botswana. Upon further investigation by the customs officials, the driver reportedly disclosed that the middle compartment of the trailer contained illicit cigarettes. The truck and cigarettes were ultimately confiscated.”

#sapsNW A 53-r old Petrus Toppies appears in court for possession of illicit cigarettes to the estimated value of R4 805 200.00 in the truck. The truck which was pulling a trailer, was entering South Africa from Zambia via Botswana. TMhttps://t.co/QMmt4TNsXA pic.twitter.com/6dk9gq1KFB SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) June 12, 2021

