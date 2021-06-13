SA records 9,320 new COVID-19 infections; majority cases from GP, WC & NW

The majority of new cases were from the Gauteng province with 63%, followed by the Western Cape at 11% and the North West at 6%.

JOHANNESBURG – A staggering 9,320 new COVID-19 infections have been recorded in South Africa in the latest 24-hour cycle.

This brings the overall known caseload in the country to 1,739,425.

The department of health has reported 114 coronavirus-related deaths in the same period, which brought the national death toll to 57,706.

The majority of new cases were from the Gauteng province with 63%, followed by the Western Cape at 11% and the North West at 6%.

READ: Makhura - Gauteng looking at extraordinary measures to combat spread of COVID-19

The recovery rate has dropped slightly from 92.4% to 92.1%

Meanwhile, acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said, on Saturday, that an intervention team will be deployed to assist Gauteng to deal with the upsurge in COVID-19 new infections.

ALSO READ: Intervention team to be deployed to help Gauteng tackle COVID infections surge

Kubayi-Ngubane was speaking during her visit to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto.

"We will be able to send an intervention team into Gauteng that will assist us with the human capital. That finalisation we are doing with the Premier together with the MEC".

The acting minister was in Gauteng to assess the progress of the vaccination campaign.

Additional reporting by Edwin Ntshidi

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.