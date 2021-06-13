Go

Ready, steady…remember stage 1 load shedding from 5 pm today

It's lights out for South Africa between 5 pm and 10 pm on Sunday evening as the power utility attempts to ease the burden on its network.

FILE: Stage 1 load shedding expected to start at 5 pm on Sunday, 13 June 2021. Picture: Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com
FILE: Stage 1 load shedding expected to start at 5 pm on Sunday, 13 June 2021. Picture: Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom is still going ahead with its plans to implement stage 1 load shedding on Sunday night in preparation for the week ahead.

It's lights out for South Africa between 5 pm and 10 pm on Sunday evening as the power utility attempts to ease the burden on its network.

This, it said, was in an effort to save some emergency reserves to keep supply steady in the new week.

In its latest report, Eskom noted more than 15 000 megawatts lost to the energy grid due to planned maintenance and unexpected breakdowns.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town said it would – for the moment – be able to protect its electricity users from load shedding.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA